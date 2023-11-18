– During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez for the Sporting Tribune, AEW star Adam Copeland discussed trying to advise his colleague Darby Allin to chill out with his high risk moves in the ring. Below are some highlights:

Adam Copeland on advising Darby Allin to hold back in the ring: “So here’s the deal, I told him to chill out. I was like, I don’t be one of those guys like, ‘Back in my day.’ He goes, ‘Back in your day, you jumped face-first through a flaming table.’ I’m like, yeah, there’s that, right. So what can I say? I get it. He is distinctly his own thing. His own thing is really cool.”

On how you can’t tell a wrestler to stop taking as many risks to get them to stop: “Sometimes, you can’t try and stop that. It just has to happen. He’s just one of those guys. He’s gonna go climb Everest soon, and he’s never mountain-climbed before. Who does that? Well, Darby does. I realized, oh, that’s just it. If there’s a slogan I need for him, it’s ‘Oh, Darby does.’ I love that about him.”

Adam Copeland will team with Darby Allin and Sting later tonight at AEW Full Gear. They will face Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne and a six-man tag team match. The event will be held at KIA Forum in Inglewood, California, and it will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.