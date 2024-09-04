Adam Copeland Gives Update On Recovery, No Timeframe For Return

Adam Copeland has been out of action since suffering a broken leg at AEW Double or Nothing, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. Copeland suffered the injury during his match with Malakai Black after leaping off the top of the cage and going through a table, and he spoke with Sports Illustrated about how he’s been doing in his recovery.

“It feels really good,” Copeland said of the injury. “I got the surgery. I guess it was June 1, by the time I finally got the surgery done. So I guess yesterday was three months. I’ve never broken my leg before, so I didn’t know what that entails or what that entailed. With my Achilles, it was a process. This is not that which is good, because the Achilles, I was working eight hours a day on that thing. It became a full-time job and I got back in six months. But it was a lot of grinding of teeth. This isn’t that more than anything. It’s trying to get the power back and flexibility from bringing your toes to your knee. That’s the last area that doesn’t want to go yet because the plate goes down to the ankle because it was a lower fracture. It was a lower tibia fracture, so the plate butts up against that ankle bone.”

He continued, “I think that’ll be what I need to get through in order to be able to get all of that power back. I don’t know what a timeframe is. I don’t know any of that. I know that now I can walk, get in the ring, and move around a little bit, but I still feel the deficiency. So, I know I still have some work to do to return to where I need to be.”