– Adam Copeland has had enough of his former friend, Christian Cage, and he’s not going to take it anymore. During tonight’s edition of AEW Collision, Copeland issued a harsh, threatening challenge to the reigning TNT Champion for title match at next month’s Dynamite on December 6 in Montreal, Quebec.

Adam Copeland vowed to take Christian’s TNT Title since it’s the most important thing in the world to him. Earlier during the live TNT broadcast, Copeland delivered a vicious beatdown to The Patriarchy’s enforcer, Killswitch (formerly Luchasaurus), saying that it was all because of Christian Cage. Earlier in the week on Dynamite, Copeland took out Nick Wayne with a one-man Con-Chair-to right in front of Wayne’s own mother.

Now, it looks like Copeland wants Cage next. Cage has not yet responded to Copeland’s challenge. The December 6 edition of Dynamite will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. You can view clips of Copeland’s beatdown of Luchasaurus and his challenge to Cage below.