Adam Copeland Wants Christian Cage in a TNT Title Bout at AEW Dynamite in Montreal
– Adam Copeland has had enough of his former friend, Christian Cage, and he’s not going to take it anymore. During tonight’s edition of AEW Collision, Copeland issued a harsh, threatening challenge to the reigning TNT Champion for title match at next month’s Dynamite on December 6 in Montreal, Quebec.
Adam Copeland vowed to take Christian’s TNT Title since it’s the most important thing in the world to him. Earlier during the live TNT broadcast, Copeland delivered a vicious beatdown to The Patriarchy’s enforcer, Killswitch (formerly Luchasaurus), saying that it was all because of Christian Cage. Earlier in the week on Dynamite, Copeland took out Nick Wayne with a one-man Con-Chair-to right in front of Wayne’s own mother.
Now, it looks like Copeland wants Cage next. Cage has not yet responded to Copeland’s challenge. The December 6 edition of Dynamite will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. You can view clips of Copeland’s beatdown of Luchasaurus and his challenge to Cage below.
"This is all because of Christian Cage" – @tonyschiavone24.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@luchasaurus | @RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/JRHvU10Jjg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2023
WOW!
Following the devastating beatdown The Rated-R Superstar put on #KillSwitch, @RatedRCope just challenged @Christian4Peeps for the TNT Title on #AEWDynamite, December 6th in Montreal!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7qcaNt8MV8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2023
