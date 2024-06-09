Adam Copeland On What’s Next For Him After Returns From Injury

Adam Copeland is on the shelf due to the broken leg he suffered at AEW Double or Nothing, and he recently reflected on what may be next for him once he returns. As noted, Copeland suffered a broken leg during his match with Malakai Black at the PPV, and he spoke with Busted Open Radio about potentially reinventing himself when he returns.

“Part of me goes, ‘Well, you recreate yourself,'” he said (via Wrestling Inc). “But each injury kind of adds itself to the character that I was already portraying, which — to be honest — is not that far removed from me at this point.”

He continued, “I don’t know how much I change, honestly. I think it’s just one more instance of, like, grizzled vet fighting back from another one.”

Copeland was forced to relinquish the AEW TNT Championship due to the injury and underwent surgery to fix the break.