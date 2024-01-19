Adam Copeland On When He Started To Get Comfortable On the Mic, Says It Didn’t Come Naturally

Adam Copeland says that speaking has never been something that came natural to him and recalled when he started to get more comfortable with it. The AEW star and actor spoke about his mic work and more on on Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his verbal performance skills: “I wouldn’t say anything in terms of speaking ever came naturally to me. Even promos within wrestling that took a lot of work. That took a lot of woodshedding to find my voice, to find comfort in that. I went to school for radio and television hoping it would help me with promos, and it did to an extent. It helped me with timing and flexion and all of those things, but acting was never a goal of mine. It fell accidentally into my lap after I retired [from wrestling], when I started filming Haven. I realized, ‘Okay, if I can’t wrestle, which is my first love, this is still creative and it’s still telling stories. It’s just a different way of doing it.’ I’ve always said it’s the same tree, it’s just different branches.”

On starting to feel comfortable on the mic during the E&C era: “That’s when I started to feel comfortable in my own skin out there. But then when we split up as a team, I went through it all over again. Then I had to rediscover what this incarnation was, and that took some that took some search until I finally found it.”