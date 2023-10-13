Adam Copeland Is Willing To Advise Any Talent, Even In WWE

In a recent appearance with The Ringer Wrestling Show, AEW’s Adam Copeland (fka WWE’s Edge) shared his thoughts on his strategy when asked for advice (per Fightful). Copeland explained that he feels most comfortable giving advice after a focused in-depth analysis of a match, and that he was willing to advise anyone who asked, whether in his current promotion or his former one. You can find a highlight from Copeland and listen to the full podcast below.

On how he approaches a performance when asked for advice on it: “Generally, what I’ll do, if it’s something that I saw, I’m like, ‘That’s a good point that I can tell them.’ Usually, I’ll go back and re-watch everything without like talking to Eddie Kingston while we’re watching. Usually, I’ll sit home and properly watch something before I really dive into it because I don’t want to half-ass it. I want to make sure that I’m telling points that I saw and felt and take it for what it’s worth. I’m not one of those guys that’s like, ‘Listen to what I say, damnit.’ You have to have that filter as to who you trust as a person you go to in terms of advice. I’ve always said I’m wide open to anybody, and that still holds true to talent in WWE and they know that.”