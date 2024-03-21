wrestling / News
Adam Copeland Wins TNT Title In I Quit Match On AEW Dynamite
Adam Copeland has dethroned Christian Cage, capturing the TNT Championship on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Copeland defeated Cage in an I Quit match during the main event of Wednesday’s episode, forcing Cage to say the fateful words or take his Spike to the head.
Copeland’s title win is his second in AEW, having previously had a very short run with the title by beating Cage at AEW Worlds End. After his first win, he immediately lost to Cage who invoked Killswitch’s title shot to defeat Copeland. He ends Cage’s second reign at 81 days.
