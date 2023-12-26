Adam Copeland Reflects On Working With Sting In AEW, Being Part Of His Final Run

Adam Copeland has finally had the chance to work alongside Sting in AEW, and he talked about the experience in a new interview. Copeland spoke with 3NT Wrestling for a new interview and delved into his relationship with the Icon, being able to work in the ring with him and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On working with Sting: “I’ve said before, anyone within the industry, part of the reason they got into the industry is because of a guy like Sting. He’s universally respected, universally loved, not just by the fan base but by the people in the industry because he’s a class act. I can’t say enough about the man. We’ve been friends for years, but to now actually share a locker room with him, to share the same space in the ring with him, he has an aura. Some people just have it, some people don’t. He has it in spades.”

On being part of Sting’s final run: “[He’s] so much fun to be out there with, and I’m really glad that I’ve been a small part of this final leg of his career. He’s a guy man [that means it when he says] ‘This is it.’ It’s not going to be come back and come back. He knows this is the end of the road. Father time doesn’t lose.”