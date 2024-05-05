Adam Copeland on What He Enjoyed About Wrestling During the Pandemic Era

– During a recent appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, AEW star and TNT Champion Adam Copeland discussed wrestling during the pandemic era during WWE. (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Copeland on what he took away from wrestling during the pandemic era: “It was much more personal and I actually enjoyed that aspect of the pandemic. I hated wrestling in front of no one but I really liked doing promos — I call them monologues.”

On His “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” bout with Randy Orton: “It was fun to explore it and work with what we had, which wasn’t much at that point. What a ridiculous title … What does that mean? There no such thing as the ‘greatest’ anything.”

On his second match back having no fans: “It’s my second match back in 10 years and we have no fans. We ended up having some of the NXT folk there, but still it was like ‘This is ridiculous.'”

Edge won his Last Man Standing Match against Orton at WrestleMania 36. Orton won their rematch, The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, later in the year at WWE Backlash 2020.