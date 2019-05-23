Adam Hangman Page Thinks the G1 Climax Is the Most Grueling Tournament in Wrestling

– The State of Combat podcast recently interviewed AEW talent Adam Hangman Page. Adam Hangman Page discussed how the G1 Climax in NJPW is such a grueling tournament. Below are some highlights (per Fightful).

“Oh man, that’s a tough one, and you know what? I’d agree with you. I feel that, and I don’t wanna say the G1 has something over on All Elite Wrestling because All Elite Wrestling hasn’t had a show yet so, there’s really not much I can compare to there. But I would say in wrestling right now, that tournament, that series is kind of the most grueling, the most trying, and honestly for me, kind of the most prestigious thing in wrestling right now. It’s tough. It was a long month-and-a-half and I know fans who watched it, I know that’s tough doing that but just imagine that and soon as you’re done, you go hop on a train, hop on a plane, hop on a whatever, there’s rarely a day off. Thinking back, I don’t think there was more than one or two days off that we weren’t at least having an eight or nine hour train ride or something. So even those aren’t really days off. It was grueling, but I enjoyed it. You get away from everything else in your life and you got a month, a month-and-a-half to just focus on wrestling and it was kinda nice.”