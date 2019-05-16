Adam Hangman Page Reveals WWE Did Give Him an Offer, Discusses Why He Signed With AEW Instead

– The State of Combat podcast recently interviewed AEW talent Adam Hangman Page. Page discussed opting to sign with AEW over WWE. Below are some highlights (per WrestlingInc.com).

Page on how WWE did make him an offer before he signed with AEW: “That was an option for me at one point. It was something for me that I heavily considered, but you know, it didn’t feel right for me at that time, and I really couldn’t say enough how pleasant everyone was to deal with with the talks and negotiations. It was very professional, and honestly, they were not on the bottom of the list either. They were more after me than most I would say. They put a lot more effort into me and time than others did, so it was a real consideration, but I guess when I was a kid that was when you wanted to do, you wanted to grow up and be in the WWE because it’s the biggest thing ever, but it just didn’t feel right and didn’t become a goal for me anymore. It wasn’t something that became an interest to me because of the name brand alone. When it came down to it doing this other thing seems so much more rewarding and fulfilling.”

Adam Hangman Page on going with AEW instead: “I would say that about 95 percent of it was because of the game changer they are. At some point, when people start throwing money at you, at some point, they are just numbers. And at some point you realize that you will be alright. Knowing that I can be fulfilled creatively and can have a big place at the table and knowing that I can contribute to bettering wrestling, furthering wrestling and creating another option with all the friends I met along the way in wrestling, that was ultimately the biggest thing I can get out of all of this. It was more rewarding than anything else could have been.”