Adam Maxted, Big Damo Sat For OTT Gaff Party In March

Adam Maxted has been away from OTT Wrestling because of his appearance on Love Island: All Stars, but he is set to return to the company next month. OTT announced on Tuesday that Maxted will be back for their Gaff Party events on March 2nd and 3rd, as you can see below. Maxted also commented on his return, noting that he is “Back home” with OTT. He last appeared for the company at OTT Now That’s What I Call Christmas! in December.

The company also announced that Renzo Rose will defend the NLW Championship against Big Damo at night two of the events on March 3rd.