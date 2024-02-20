wrestling / News
Adam Maxted, Big Damo Sat For OTT Gaff Party In March
Adam Maxted has been away from OTT Wrestling because of his appearance on Love Island: All Stars, but he is set to return to the company next month. OTT announced on Tuesday that Maxted will be back for their Gaff Party events on March 2nd and 3rd, as you can see below. Maxted also commented on his return, noting that he is “Back home” with OTT. He last appeared for the company at OTT Now That’s What I Call Christmas! in December.
The company also announced that Renzo Rose will defend the NLW Championship against Big Damo at night two of the events on March 3rd.
Flex returns to OTT at GAFF PARTY #Dublin March 2ndhttps://t.co/v88jXofBQy#Belfast March 3rd https://t.co/CQCyQPFEye #OTT https://t.co/ZfbWfH0Ru4
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) February 20, 2024
Back home 🏝️💪🏻🫡 https://t.co/DjxTeA6QMe
— Adam Maxted (@AdamMaxted) February 20, 2024
🪩GAFF PARTY BELFAST🪩
March 3rd Europa
MAIN EVENT
NLW CHAMPIONSHIP
🎟️TICKETS🎟️https://t.co/bp60klueG6… #OTT #Belfast pic.twitter.com/4cBQF6WhpM
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) February 20, 2024
