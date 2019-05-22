Adam Page Auctioning Off Gear For National Eating Disorder Association

– Adam Page is auctioning his gear to benefit the National Eating Disorder Association. Page announced on Twitter that with his Full Gear Challenge completed, he is auctioning his full gear as well as the “Michael’s Secret Stuff” from Being the Elite.

Here’s his full message:

“After months of intense training, strict dieting, and regrettably supplementing my regimen with what I believed to be performance enhancing drugs (it was apparently just water), the Full Gear Challenge is now complete. I should have seen it all along: I was always Full Gear Ready.

Unfortunately, not everyone has EVPs to trick them into finding their self-confidence. To help them I will be auctioning off my full gear and Michael’s Secret Stuff bottle, all autographed, and donating the proceeds to the National Eating Disorder Association.

NEDA is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by eating disorders, and serves as a catalyst for prevention, cures, and access to quality care.