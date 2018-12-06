Various News: Adam Page Gets A Gift From Fans At 7-Eleven, Free NWA 70 Match, WWE to Partner With Special Olympics World Games 2019

– Adam Page posted the following on Twitter, revealing that some fans bought him a special gift at a 7-Eleven recently…

A few fans saw me in the 7-11 and bought me a packet of ham. These people get me. — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) December 6, 2018

WWE today announced a partnership with the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019

WWE (NYSE:WWE) today announced a partnership with the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, the biennial global sporting event featuring thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from March 14 to March 21, 2019. WWE Superstar Sasha Banks announced the partnership alongside Special Olympics athletes and senior Special Olympics executives during a three-day tour of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

In support of the partnership, WWE will utilize its global platforms including WWE Network, TV and pay-per-view broadcasts, live events, and digital and social media to generate awareness and support of the World Games. WWE Superstars and executives will participate in various Special Olympics events around the world, including in the Middle East, China, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada and the United States. Additionally, WWE will develop and produce promotional content, which will air during WWE live events, on WWE Network and WWE TV broadcasts as well as on Special Olympics digital and social media channels.

The 2019 World Games will showcase the power of the human spirit and highlight the abilities of athletes with intellectual disabilities. The upcoming Special Olympics World Games, which will be the largest humanitarian event ever held in the Middle East, is set to welcome more than 7,500 athletes representing 176 nations competing in 24 Olympic-style sports with the support of 3,000 coaches, 20,000 volunteers and as many as 500,000 spectators.

“A longstanding supporter of Special Olympics, WWE is an important voice in the inclusion movement,” said Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Managing Director of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019. “Through this partnership, we will promote our shared vision of an inclusive and unified society for all as we look ahead to the World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

“Support from WWE’s Superstars will be a source of inspiration for the 7,500 athletes from around the world coming to the UAE to participate in the Games and we look forward to cheering on their successes together in March.”

“Special Olympics athletes inspire WWE Superstars and people all over the world to be the best that they can be,” said Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, WWE. “The passion and commitment Special Olympics athletes show to their sport, and their teammates, showcase the best traits of the human spirit. We are proud to support Special Olympics athletes as they compete on the world stage.”

WWE’s relationship with Special Olympics extends beyond the 2019 Special Olympics World Games. Before launching an international partnership in 2016, WWE was the Founding Partner of the 2014 USA Games and Promotional Partner of the 2015 World Games in Los Angeles. Most recently, WWE was a Promotional Partner of the 2018 USA Games, which were held in Seattle, Washington.