Adam Page Has Words for Chris Jericho at House of Glory, Will Show Him the Real People Who Change the World

– At last night’s House of Glory High Intensity 8 show, AEW title contender Adam Page made an appearance after the main event match, which saw The Young Bucks defeat Private Party. He had some words for Chris Jericho ahead of their scheduled match for the inaugural AEW World Championship at All Out later this month. You can check out the clip of Hangman’s promo at the event below.

Adam Page stated the following on Jericho and also The Young Bucks:

“Chris Jericho, he’s enough off an ***hole to claim the fame of All Elite Wrestling, enough to ask for a thank you for it. I know that All Elite Wrestling only happens because these two guys [Matt and Nick Jackson] decided to do some real cowboy s***. These guys decided to take their phones out and document their lives for you. They decided to give opportunities to guys like me, and they decided that they wanted to change the wrestling world. And if history teaches us anything, it’s that the people who want — who need deep in their souls to change the world, those are the people who win in the end! So at All Out, I’m going to ride into the Sears Centre in Chicago, and I’m gonna fight Chris Jericho. I’m gonna fight him with everything in my body. I’ll give you all of my sweat, all of my blood, everything in my heart and in my soul because I will show him and I will show everyone else that the people who change the world, the people who win are the people who do cowboy s***. And at the end of the night, I will ride a ****ing horse out of the Sears Centre as the first All Elite Wrestling World champion!”

