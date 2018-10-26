Various News: Adam Page Jokes About Crown Jewel, Brandi Rhodes Makes Cheese Bread, Details On First Live 83 Weeks Podcast

– In a post on Twitter, Adam Page made a joke about Crown Jewel, saying Chase Owens is the only “crown jewel” that people should follow. He wrote:

My friend @realchaseowens is the only Crown Jewel that deserves your attention or support.#GoodOlVirginiaBoys pic.twitter.com/7YTPLFObPX — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) October 25, 2018

– Brandi Rhodes has posted a new cooking video in which she makes jalapeno beer cheese bread.

– Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson’s 83 Weeks podcast will have its first ever live podcast event in Baltimore next month. Here’s the press release:

Eric Bischoff & Conrad Thompson bring their chart-topping podcast 83 WEEKS to Jimmy’s Famous Seafood for an exciting live show, Saturday, November 3rd!

Each week Conrad gets to hold Eric’s feet to the fire about decisions he made in WCW and TNA, but now it’s YOUR turn to ask one of the most important figures in wrestling history ANYTHING you want!

Most importantly: what can’t Eric talk about on the podcast? When you listen to Eric on 83 Weeks you hear him say things like, “I need to be careful how I say this.” This show won’t be made available or broadcast for the world to hear. What does Eric REALLY want to say but feels like he can’t on the show?

Find out ONLY at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Saturday, November 3rd!

Plus you can meet Eric, get a photo with him, grab an autographed 8×10, and even bring something from home that really needs to be signed by the man who created NITRO and the nWo. Seating is VERY limited so don’t miss your chance to meet the innovator of the Monday Night Wars right here in Baltimore!

Get your tickets now at http://www.EricandConrad.com!!