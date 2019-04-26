Adam Page Says PAC Has a Lot to Prove at Double or Nothing, Talks Being in The Elite’s Shadow

– Adam Page discussed his match with PAC at AEW Double or Nothing and more while appearing on Jim Ross’ podcast. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On feeling like he was in the Elite’s shadow: “For the past, I guess, three years or so since I joined Bullet Club and was kind of a member of the Elite, I honestly was always kind of in the shadow of all my friends. Cody being world-traveled, has a WWE career, he is champion in Ring of Honor. Young Bucks being one of the best tag teams of all time, champions all around the world. And Kenny, the best in his game. So I always felt like I was in their shadow a little bit. And with All Elite, they’re still competing, they’re wrestling. But I feel like for the first time in their careers, that’s not their main focus or their only focus. They’re now, everyone’s an executive vice president, apparently. [laughs] Except for me”

On his match with PAC at Double or Nothing: “I think it will be [a great match]. We talk a lot about having a lot to prove. PAC, I think, has a lot to prove. This will be one of his first appearances and, as far as I know, his first real big appearance back in the US in quite a while. For a lot of US fans, he’s been gone a long time. So I think he’s got a lot to prove as well, to prove to them and hell, to himself.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Jim Ross Report with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.