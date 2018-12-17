Various News: Adam Page Says Goodbye to ROH, Becky Lynch Appearance Set. NJPW Fan Festa Matches Announced

– Adam Page posted the following on Twitter, saying his goodbyes and thank yous to ROH as he’s finished up with the company…

I had my last ROH match this weekend. Showed up to their training school for a tryout as a scrawny 18 year old. Made a lot of good friends and memories along the way. Thanks everyone. Full speed ahead. pic.twitter.com/RBti3VjVru — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) December 17, 2018

– The following matches will take place at the January 3rd NJPW Fan Festa event…

* Tiger Mask and Jushin Liger vs. Ren Narita and Yuya Uemura

* Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi vs. Tomoaki Honma and Toa Henare

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Ayato Yoshida and Shota Umino

– Becky Lynch will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store located at 1260 Shaw Ave Ste 109 in Clovis, California tomorrow from 10AM – Noon local time.