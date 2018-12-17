Quantcast

 

Various News: Adam Page Says Goodbye to ROH, Becky Lynch Appearance Set. NJPW Fan Festa Matches Announced

December 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Adam Page

– Adam Page posted the following on Twitter, saying his goodbyes and thank yous to ROH as he’s finished up with the company…

– The following matches will take place at the January 3rd NJPW Fan Festa event…

* Tiger Mask and Jushin Liger vs. Ren Narita and Yuya Uemura
* Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi vs. Tomoaki Honma and Toa Henare
* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Ayato Yoshida and Shota Umino

– Becky Lynch will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store located at 1260 Shaw Ave Ste 109 in Clovis, California tomorrow from 10AM – Noon local time.

