Adam Page Says He’s Having the Most Fun of His Career With Bullet Club

– Adam Page spoke with Sporting News for a new interview discussing the Bullet Club and more. Highlights are below:

On having the time of his career: “This is the most fun I’ve had in my career. The most money I’ve made in my career. This is the best time in my career and I don’t mean that as if the next year won’t be or the years after that. So far, it’s been a steady incline in everything that I do. I’ve enjoyed this time and it should be continuing getting bigger.”

On working with the Young Bucks: “When we have these kinds of matches — myself, Matt and Nick — we go all out, maybe even more so than we have to or should. I think that’s what people can expect. It should be wild. The six-man titles are on the line so we have a lot to fight for.”

On the Bullet Club being a part of pop culture: “[I’m] maybe more confident, maybe more willing to do things like moonsaults off of a balcony or whatever it may be. I’m fortunate that I’m in a good place right now. Fans are really responding to me now so I guess now is the time for me to give back and do that kind of stuff with a little less hesitation. … Around Christmas time, I passed by a Hot Topic at the mall. They had the Christmas decorations up in the front of the store with AC/DC and Metallica, Harry Potter, Star Wars and Bullet Club. So, we are certainly a part of pop culture. I think its Bullet Club stuff and what we’re doing now in wrestling is, honestly, such a big part of pop culture that it’s kind of hard to avoid, even if you don’t follow wrestling.”