Adam Page Says He’s Not Sure About An All In 2

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Adam Page spoke about the future of the All In show and whether or not he thinks there will be an All In 2. Here are highlights:

On his recent rise in popularity: “I’d like to think I’ve been a good wrestler all along, but I think a lot of it has to do with being on Being The Elite and stuff like that, where people can see you outside the ring and see that you’re a real human being. I think that’s helped me more than anything, and I know it has because as soon as I started showing up with my own stuff on that show, I started getting more popular.”

On realising Being The Elite’s potential: “Honestly, I kind of knew that about the show before I was on it much. I realized that for myself when I was on it, but that was never what this was about. I’m not coming up with these skits to try and help my wrestling career, I do it because it’s fun. It’s also a creative outlet for days like today, where we’ve got a two or three-hour bus ride and we’re waiting for the show to start. Sometimes on shows, you just don’t get the chance to do that. It’s legitimately just fun.”

On what could come out of All In: “All In is not my baby, it’s my brother or my cousin. We sold out a 10,000 seat arena in less than 30 minutes, and that, to me, says a lot about the health of wrestling outside of the machine. I don’t know if All In 2 is a thing, I have no idea, again, it’s not my baby. These aren’t my choices. I’m excited to see where it goes, and I’m just looking forward to the show itself.”

On comedy wrestling vs serious wrestling: “I don’t think it’s a comedy vs serious thing – I think it’s a spectrum. I think sometimes, even the comedy stuff, people can get emotionally invested in it. They know the environment it takes place in, and they know what they’re getting. Honestly, I like both, and I don’t necessarily have a preference. Doing comedy stuff is maybe more fun, but maybe the serious stuff is a little bit more rewarding. That’s probably the difference.”

On his future: “I love my job. I love waking up in the morning and doing this, and I want to continue making a living doing it. I have not held a singles title in New Japan or Ring of Honor, whether that’s the TV title or the world title or something else. That’s something I have yet to do, so maybe that’s something I’d like to do soon.”