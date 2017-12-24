Adam Page Explains the Bullet Club’s Popularity, Discusses a Score He Has to Settle in 2018

– Still Real To Us recently interviewed Ring of Honor star and current ROH six-man tag team champion (along with The Young Bucks) Adam Page. Below are some highlights.

Adam Page on the Bullet Club’s growth in popularity: “I saw three people at the airport today, in Charlotte, wearing Young Bucks shirts, or Bullet Club shirts, or whatever. It is absolutely insane. They were just random people. It’s like, what? … It’s become a bit of pop culture. You know what I mean? It’s insane to me, although I can understand how that can happen.”

Adam Page on the secret of Bullet Club’s popularity and fans being drawn to unruly behavior: “They’ve been able to do something in wrestling that people haven’t been able to do a lot. The ‘wink wink’ kind of stuff. Being a little bit meta and ironic. Ring of Honor fans, New Japan Pro-Wrestling fans, and people who are fans of wrestling outside of the machine, they love and appreciate that.”

Adam Page on what he’s learned since joining ROH: “I couldn’t point out anything in particular. I don’t think that’s from a lack of learning or a lack of picking things up. I think it’s because I picked so much up. I’ve learned so much and I have done so much in this past year that I couldn’t begin to pick out one single thing. You know what I mean? Working with The Young Bucks, Marty, and Cody…those guys are on a different level, and they have been there for a long time.”

Adam Page on someone he needs to settle the score with in 2018: “There is someone out there who I have been developing a bit of a rivalry with. He is someone who I won’t mention by name. To create a chance to bring him down a peg, and expose him for being the pretender that he is, would be key for me in 2018.”