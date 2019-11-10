Adam Page vs. PAC Rubber Match Set for This Week’s Dynamite

– Speaking to reporters in a media scrum after last night’s AEW Full Gear event (via WrestlingInc.com), company president Tony Khan announced that there will be a rubber match between Adam Page and PAC. It will be held later this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Adam Page defeated PAC at last night’s AEW Full Gear event. Last month, PAC defeated Page on the debut episode of Dynamite. As previously reported, AEW World champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara are set to take on SCU for the AEW tag titles this week on Dynamite.

