wrestling / News

Adam Page Wins Casino Battle Royal At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)

May 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Adam Page AEW Double or Nothing

‘Hangman’ Adam Page won the Casino Battle Royal during the Buy-In pre-show at AEW Double or Nothing tonight, which means he will face the winner of Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho to become the first AEW World Champion. Page entered at #21 and last eliminated MJF to win. You can see photos and clips below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Page, AEW Double or Nothing, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading