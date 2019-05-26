wrestling / News
Adam Page Wins Casino Battle Royal At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)
‘Hangman’ Adam Page won the Casino Battle Royal during the Buy-In pre-show at AEW Double or Nothing tonight, which means he will face the winner of Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho to become the first AEW World Champion. Page entered at #21 and last eliminated MJF to win. You can see photos and clips below.
BUCKSHOT LARIAT! @theAdamPage blasts MJF! #AEWDoN #TheBuyIn


— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 25, 2019
.@theAdamPage don't hurt 'em! #AEWDoN #TheBuyIn


— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 25, 2019
Give @Perfec10n a 🔟! #AEWDoN #TheBuyIn


— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 25, 2019


— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 25, 2019
.@JudasDraven crushes Janela! 😮 #AEWDoN #TheBuyIn


— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 25, 2019
