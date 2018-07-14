Adam Page Says Going to WWE Doesn’t Interest Him Anymore, Discusses His G1 Climax Debut, and How Being The Elite Elevated His Career

– ESPN recently interviewed Adam Page. He spoke about the prospect of WWE, The Young Bucks, the G1 Climax tournament, and more. Below are some highlights.

Adam Page on The Young Bucks: “They’re mad men. They’re geniuses. They are passionate about what they do. They’re always invested, no matter what we’re doing.”

Adam Page on how Being The Elite elevated his status with the fans: “Being the Elite I would say has been the No. 1 thing in terms of getting me more recognition and getting people to like me. I like to think I’ve always been a good wrestler. It wasn’t until I had a platform and an opportunity like Being the Elite to show people that I’m a real human being. Show people I have a personality. I think that’s helped more than anything in my career.”

Adam Page on how going to WWE is not as important to him anymore: “Going to WWE doesn’t feel important to me anymore. It’s not something I’m interested in. I really feel like in the past few years my goals have shifted from, ‘I want to accomplish X, Y, Z,’ to I want to make a good living for my family. I want to have fun and I want to bring something new and fresh to fan’s eyes and have it be something they enjoy, no matter where it is, no matter what capacity. To have an outlet for creativity. That’s been my goal.”

Page on making his G1 Climax debut: “It’s a huge deal. It’s the most prestigious tournament in all of wrestling. To be one of the few people included in it is huge for me. I’ve been wrestling in New Japan for two years and I’ve had several singles matches. I’ll have more singles matches during the G1 tour than I’ve had so far in two years. So it is a huge opportunity and a huge platform. I would definitely say [I’m most looking forward to] Okada. For me that is the biggest one. A darkhorse would be EVIL. I wrestled him when he was on an excursion in Ring of Honor and I haven’t wrestled him since. That one I’m looking forward to as well. [Okada] held the IWGP championship for two years. He’s the standard bearer. He’s the best.”