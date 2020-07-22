wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Pearce Says He Beat COVID-19, Lana Posts New YouTube Video
– Adam Pearce has beaten COVID-19, according to a tweet from the WWE producer. Pearce posted a tongue-in-cheek picture indicating that he’s defeated the virus, as you can see below. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion announced that he had tested positive back on June 25th.
– Lana posted a new video to her YouTube account, going behind the scenes for her trip to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for a Raw taping:
