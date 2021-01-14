Adam Pearce Begs Roman Reigns to ‘End This Charade,’ Roman Reigns Responds

– Adam Pearce posted a video on Twitter earlier today to advance his ongoing storyline with Roman Reigns. In the video, Pearce begs and appeals to Reigns “end the charade” of Reigns setting up Pearce as his opponent for the Universal title.

Roman Reigns later replied on Twitter. He wrote, “My Show. My Locker room. My Legacy. My Decisions. Shut your mouth. Show up to work. Catch this ass beating. #Smackdown #RoyalRumble” You can view that video and exchange below.