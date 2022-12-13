Adam Pearce Says Bobby Lashley Isn’t Fired Anymore, Comments On Last Night’s Raw Segment

Bobby Lashley’s firing from last night’s WWE Raw has been rescinded by Adam Pearce. As noted, the end of last night’s show saw Pearce fire Lashley when he assaulted a referee after his loss to Seth Rollins and then shoved Pearce when the latter came out to confront him over it. In a new video posted to Twitter today, Pearce said that he let his emotions get the best of him and that “despite what I said last night, Bobby Lashley is not fired.”

Pearce noted that Lashley crossed the line and that it will “have repercussions,” but that he apologizes for how he behaved. He noted, “In the heat of the moment, I allowed emotions to get the better of me and frankly, I said some things I shouldn’t have.” Pearce went on to say he’ll meet with Lashley later this week and talk about what happened and “how we can move forward and do business together.”

You can see the full video below: