Adam Pearce Says Chad Gable Is Cleared To Compete On Next Week’s WWE Raw

Chad Gable is good to go, according to Adam Pearce, and is cleared to compete on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Gable had previously been announced as not cleared for his Money in the Bank qualifying match against Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed on next week’s show due to his assault at the hands of the Wyatt Sick6 and would be replaced by Ilja Dragunov.

WWE posted a video on Twitter Friday of Pearce stating that after a “tumultuous week” where WWE’s social media was hacked, Gable is medically cleared and will compete in the match. The video does glitch out a number of times.

The updated card for Monday’s show is:

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

* Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston