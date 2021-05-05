wrestling / News
Adam Pearce Claims Fans Are Asking Him To Slap Sonya Deville But He Won’t Do It
May 5, 2021 | Posted by
In a video post to Twitter, Adam Pearce claimed that several fans have asked him to slap Sonya Deville after Deville lifted Charlotte Flair’s suspension on RAW. Adam Pearce added that he wouldn’t do it.
He said: “Just really quickly, wanted to jump on here, say a couple of things. One, thank you to everybody who has sent tweets, messages, Facebook, Youtube comments, what-have-you. I appreciate the interaction, but no, I have zero interest in slapping Sonya Deville. That’s not how I choose to lead or govern. Certainly someone in my position shouldn’t ever resort to violence. So if you’re one of those people suggesting that I should be slapping Sonya or that she should be slapping me, stop.”
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 4, 2021
