wrestling / News
Adam Pearce Credits WWE Staff and Talent for Continued Work Through COVID-19 Pandemic
– WWE producer and on-air authority figure Adam Pearce posted a tweet yesterday, thanking WWE’s staff, crew, and wrestlers for all that they are doing throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You can read his comments below.
Adam Pearce tweeted, “Just a quick note of gratitude: As COVID continues to be a struggle, I want to publicly thank our staff, crew, and incredible Superstars who drop it all to do whatever it takes to make sure the show goes on. It’s an honor to work alongside you.”
As previously reported, A COVID-19 outbreak recently went through WWE this week, affecting some recent live events and TV tapings.
Just a quick note of gratitude:
As COVID continues to be a struggle, I want to publicly thank our staff, crew, and incredible Superstars who drop it all to do whatever it takes to make sure the show goes on.
It’s an honor to work alongside you. 🙏
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Informs Talent That Weekly COVID-19 Testing Is No Longer Required
- Independent Wrestler Markus Crane Passes Away At 32, More Details On Death
- Jim Ross On WWE Creating Undisputed Title In 2001, Decision For Chris Jericho To Become First Champion
- Jeff Jarrett On Jerry Lawler’s Career As In-Ring Performer, Lawler Being One Of the Most Well-Rounded Stars In Wrestling History