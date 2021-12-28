Adam Pearce Credits WWE Staff and Talent for Continued Work Through COVID-19 Pandemic

– WWE producer and on-air authority figure Adam Pearce posted a tweet yesterday, thanking WWE’s staff, crew, and wrestlers for all that they are doing throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You can read his comments below.

Adam Pearce tweeted, “Just a quick note of gratitude: As COVID continues to be a struggle, I want to publicly thank our staff, crew, and incredible Superstars who drop it all to do whatever it takes to make sure the show goes on. It’s an honor to work alongside you.”

As previously reported, A COVID-19 outbreak recently went through WWE this week, affecting some recent live events and TV tapings.