Adam Pearce Calls Out Dopes Who Said Chad Gable Was ‘Shot in the Head’ On WWE RAW

As previously reported, Chad Gable is cleared to wrestle on Monday’s episode of RAW after being attacked by the Wyatt Sick6 the week before. In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce praised Gable for his ability to get cleared and called out dopes who said he looked like he got ‘shot in the head’ last Monday.

He wrote: “.@WWEGable being medically cleared after last Monday is a testament to his tenacity and fortitude, despite the many, MANY dopes illogically saying he was “shot in the head”. #dumb”