– During last night’s WWE Raw, it was announced that Sami Zayn would face his former best friend, Kevin Owens, in an Unsanctioned Match that would take place next month at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has since taken to social media to explain the stipulation.

Adam Pearce wrote, “Sami is right. I’ve seen 20+ years of the story he and KO have told. Battles together and in opposition. Championships won. Wars devoid of honor. So it goes again. I’ve seen how far this can go. I’m afraid of how far this can go. It’s not official. It’s unsanctioned.”

Sami Zayn versus Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned bout goes down on Saturday, March 1 at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. The premium live event will be held at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.