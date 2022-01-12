Adam Pearce Explains Why He Chose Seth Rollins As Roman Reigns’ Next Challenger

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump (via Fightful), Adam Pearce explained why he chose Seth Rollins to be the next challenger for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Rollins, a RAW wrestler, will challenge for the top prize on Smackdown at the Royal Rumble on January 29.

Pearce said: “That’s a great question. You start off with the easy ones, Kayla, and I would expect no less. You know, the thing about finding Roman’s challenger is that you need to scour every nook, every cranny and you’ve got to find somebody that you believe is a formidable challenge to Roman Reigns. I was listening to Bobby Lashley a second ago talking about the match coming up against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and I wanted to find something that would bring a very similar feeling. And what landed me on Seth is history, really. When you think about two people intertwined for a certain period of time, I think Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins with everything they’ve been through, with everything they’ve stood together for and against, makes a very intriguing matchup and one that I know Mr. Reigns is not happy about, but here we are. They trusted me to make the decision and it’s official.”