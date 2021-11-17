wrestling / News

Adam Pearce Files For Trademark On Another Nickname

November 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful reports that on November 8, Adam Pearce filed to trademark the term ‘Scrap Daddy’, one of his nicknames as a wrestler. He previously filed to trademark the nickname ‘Scrap Iron’, while WWE filed trademarks for “Scrapp Metel,” “Scrapp Metal,” and “Scrapp Mettal”.

The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing professional wrestling and sports exhibitions, shows, and performances by professional manager, wrestler, referee, promoter, producer, live event director, coach, on-screen-official, commissioner, and entertainer rendered live and through all forms of broadcast media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services; Providing wrestling and sporting interviews, news reports, comments, writings, entertainment, and information rendered live and through all forms of media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services. FIRST USE: 20040104. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20040104

