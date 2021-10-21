wrestling / News
Adam Pearce Files Trademark For His Nickname
Adam Pearce has filed a trademark for his nickname, according to a new report. according to Fightful, the WWE authority figure filed to trademark “Scrap Iron” on October 15th.
The full description of the trademark is below:
Mark For: SCRAP IRON trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, providing professional wrestling and sports exhibitions, shows, and performances by professional manager, wrestler, referee, promoter, producer, live event director, coach, on-screen-official, commissioner, and entertainer rendered live and through all forms of broadcast media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services; Providing wrestling and sporting interviews, news reports, comments, writings, entertainment, and information rendered live and through all forms of media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services.
