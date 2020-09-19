wrestling / News

Adam Pearce Gives Update On Security Guard Big E Attacked On Smackdown

September 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big E Larry WWE Smackdown

During last night’s episode of Smackdown, Big E made his return after weeks off and attacked a security guard that he believed set him up for an attack from Sheamus. As previously noted, “Larry” was played by independent wrestler Kennedy Kendrick.

Adam Pearce gave an update on the guard’s condition on Twitter. He wrote: “UPDATE: I’ve been told that “Larry” the Security Guard is nursing his wounds and convalescing at home.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Pearce, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading