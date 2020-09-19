wrestling / News
Adam Pearce Gives Update On Security Guard Big E Attacked On Smackdown
During last night’s episode of Smackdown, Big E made his return after weeks off and attacked a security guard that he believed set him up for an attack from Sheamus. As previously noted, “Larry” was played by independent wrestler Kennedy Kendrick.
Adam Pearce gave an update on the guard’s condition on Twitter. He wrote: “UPDATE: I’ve been told that “Larry” the Security Guard is nursing his wounds and convalescing at home.”
UPDATE: I’ve been told that “Larry” the Security Guard is nursing his wounds and convalescing at home.
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) September 19, 2020
He’s an SWA grad, you think maybe you could take care of him better? Geez! What kind of ship are you running?
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) September 19, 2020
He’s one of yours and taking payoffs from Sheamus!?!?
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) September 19, 2020
A man has to make a living. Times are tough 🤷♂️
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) September 19, 2020
