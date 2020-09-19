Adam Pearce Gives Update On Security Guard Big E Attacked On Smackdown

During last night’s episode of Smackdown, Big E made his return after weeks off and attacked a security guard that he believed set him up for an attack from Sheamus. As previously noted, “Larry” was played by independent wrestler Kennedy Kendrick.

Adam Pearce gave an update on the guard’s condition on Twitter. He wrote: “UPDATE: I’ve been told that “Larry” the Security Guard is nursing his wounds and convalescing at home.”

He’s an SWA grad, you think maybe you could take care of him better? Geez! What kind of ship are you running? — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) September 19, 2020

He’s one of yours and taking payoffs from Sheamus!?!? — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) September 19, 2020