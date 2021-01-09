wrestling / News
Adam Pearce: ‘Here’s to One More Day in the Sun’
– WWE’s Adam Pearce managed to score a victory on last night’s SmackDown. Due to the manipulation by Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso, Pearce was put in the Gauntlet Match on last night’s show and ended up pinning Shinsuke Nakamura to win the match. As a result, Pearce is currently the No. 1 contender for Roman Reigns’ Universal title at the Royal Rumble, and WWE is currently advertising Adam Pearce vs. Reigns for the title at the event, which Pearce has commented on.
Pearce noted, “Work hard. Treat people fairly. Earn respect. Here’s to one more day in the sun.” You can view his message below.
Royal Rumble 2021 is slated for January 31. It will be held at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
