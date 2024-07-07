wrestling / News
Adam Pearce Announces Indefinite Suspension For Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre has been indefinitely suspended by Adam Pearce after his post-Money in the Bank tirade. As noted, McIntyre assaulted Pearce and other officials during the post-show press event while in a rage over CM Punk costing him his Money in the Bank-gained title match. Pearce had teased “decisions” being made regarding both McIntyre and Punk, and he announced those on Sunday.
WWE posted a video announcing that in addition to some matches for Raw, he was fining Punk and McIntyre for their actions during the show and was suspending McIntyre for his post-show assault. He noted that more was to come tomorrow night on Raw.
#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP has some major updates:
😈 The Awesome Truth & Braun Strowman vs. The Judgment Day
👀 @ZelinaVegaWWE & @reymysterio vs. @DomMysterio35 & @YaOnlyLivvOnce
PLUS: Following his actions after #MITB last night, @DMcIntyreWWE is SUSPENDED indefinitely! pic.twitter.com/vSY3pdTAA6
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024