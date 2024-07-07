Adam Pearce Announces Indefinite Suspension For Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been indefinitely suspended by Adam Pearce after his post-Money in the Bank tirade. As noted, McIntyre assaulted Pearce and other officials during the post-show press event while in a rage over CM Punk costing him his Money in the Bank-gained title match. Pearce had teased “decisions” being made regarding both McIntyre and Punk, and he announced those on Sunday.

WWE posted a video announcing that in addition to some matches for Raw, he was fining Punk and McIntyre for their actions during the show and was suspending McIntyre for his post-show assault. He noted that more was to come tomorrow night on Raw.