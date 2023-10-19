– During an appearance WWE’s The Bump this week, WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce discusses how he misses working with Paul Heyman and having verbal jousts on SmackDown. Pearce said on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com), “The one thing that I’ll actually miss is the verbal jousting with Paul Heyman, most of which the WWE Universe never saw. They got glimpses of it on SmackDown, but there was always a verbal tete-a-tete between myself and Paul over various topics, and I think I’ll actually miss that.”

Adam Pearce was recently named as the new GM of Raw. Meanwhile, Nick Aldis is the GM of SmackDown.