Adam Pearce On His Memories Of Jay Briscoe, Recalls His Love Of Family

Adam Pearce recently shared his reaction to the tragic news of Jay Briscoe, sharing memories of the late ROH star. Pearce spoke with TMZ for a new interview and talked about his reaction to the news that hit on Tuesday. You can check out some excerpts below, per Fightful:

On his reaction to the news: “You know, last night I got the news like everyone in wrestling did and I was breathless. This was a contemporary of so many of ours and somebody that we loved. That’s a cliche to say that, but I can’t think of anybody that ever countered Jay Briscoe that wouldn’t tell you the same thing. He was an incredible performer, you listed the accolades and the championships. Him and his brother Mark, for my money, are one of the greatest tag teams ever in the business and that’s not hyperbole, I believe that. I shared many rings with him, many locker rooms, and I dealt with him in every facet of our industry. But most of all, he was my friend and I am dumbfounded that this has happened and my heart goes out to his family.”

On Jay’s dedication to his family: “I think the thing that I’ll always love about him, all of the stories, some of which I couldn’t tell on TV, all of the matches, all of the encounters, all of the locker rooms and cars and planes and on and on but the thing that has always endeared me most to him is his love for his family. He was an incredible father, he was an incredible husband. I know his mom and dad and his wife and I am just beyond myself. Without knowing what to say to anybody, how do you comfort a family that you’ve known… I met Jay and Mark in 2005, so almost 20 years ago. You just don’t have the words man. I want the world to know beyond the wrestler he was, beyond the wrestler that he was, the Ring Of Honor hall of famer that he is and always will be, Jay Briscoe was an incredible father and family man and I know that he valued that more than anything in wrestling.”