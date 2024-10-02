Adam Pearce Says He’s Open To Wrestling in WWE

In an interview with Chaotic Good Sports (via Fightful), Adam Pearce said that while he doesn’t want to wrestle at this stage in his career, he’s open to doing so if WWE asks. A match between Pearce and Roman Reigns was teased a couple of years ago, but it was a red herring. Reigns ended up facing Kevin Owens instead.

Pearce said: “It’s funny because wrestling fans today, especially the WWE Universe, it’s like their jaws drop when I say that. ‘Why don’t you wrestle?’ I don’t want to. I had so many perfect days in the sun, I took so many bumps, I had the time of my life for 20 years and was fortunate enough to have the amount of tools and the toolbox necessary for someone to open a door to a new pathway. I like to say walk your path with passion, and when you get to the end, redefine that path and walk it again. I’ve had multiple paths in pro wrestling, and I’m walking them all. I love every single one of them. Listen, if the time comes and they say, ‘Hey, we need you to have a match,’ brother, I will get my hands dirty. I got my hands dirty [on Raw] with Bronson Reed a little bit. I am certainly capable, but am I looking to do that, particularly on a full-time basis? Hell no. I am good. I’m good just telling people, ‘It is official.’”