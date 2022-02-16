Adam Pearce Pays Tribute To 205 Live After Its Cancellation

As previously reported, WWE has ended 205 Live after nearly six years, to make away for a new show called NXT Level Up. In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce, who was a producer for the cruiserweight-centric show, paid tribute to it now that it’s over.

He wrote: “If you know, you know. To every soul that set foot between the purple ropes, put pen to purple paper, and brought the purple brand to life: Thank you. My gratitude always.”