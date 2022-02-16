wrestling / News
Adam Pearce Pays Tribute To 205 Live After Its Cancellation
February 16, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE has ended 205 Live after nearly six years, to make away for a new show called NXT Level Up. In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce, who was a producer for the cruiserweight-centric show, paid tribute to it now that it’s over.
He wrote: “If you know, you know. To every soul that set foot between the purple ropes, put pen to purple paper, and brought the purple brand to life: Thank you. My gratitude always.”
If you know, you know.
To every soul that set foot between the purple ropes, put pen to purple paper, and brought the purple brand to life:
Thank you. My gratitude always.
🙏 #205Life pic.twitter.com/Ufws7hyM8O
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 16, 2022
