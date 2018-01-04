 

Various News: Adam Pearce Praises The Young Bucks on Twitter, Clips From This Week’s Total Divas, and Cathy Kelley Showcases Reactions to Mixed Match Challenge Teams

January 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Young Bucks Nick Jackson Matt Jackson

– WWE producer Adam Pearce and The Young Bucks shared the following exchange earlier today. The Young Bucks were victorious at today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom event, beating Roppongi 3K to win the IWGP jr. heavyweight tag team belts for the seventh time. You can check out the Twitter exchange below. You can also check out the full results and coverage for Wrestle Kingdom 12 RIGHT HERE.

– WWE released some new videos and clips for this week’s edition of Total Divas. You can check out those clips below.

– WWE has released a new video featuring Cathy Kelley looking at the WWE Mixed Match Challenge team announcements along with the reactions for said teams. You can check out that new WWE video below.

