Adam Pearce Reacts to Brock Lesnar’s Suspension Being Lifted

Brock Lesnar’s suspension is no longer in play, and Adam Pearce discussed the matter after this week’s Smackdown. As noted, it was announced at the end of last night’s WWE Smackdown that Lesnar’s indefinite suspension has been lifted and he’ll be on next week’s Smackdown. Pearce was asked about the matter by Kayla Braxton on Talking Smack.

” Brock’s coming back next week, well, I’ll just be honest with you,” he said (per Fightful)> “As a WWE official, it would have been nice to have been clued into something that big. Now, I’m not going to argue with you or lie or denigrate Brock Lesnar in any way, he’s one of the biggest stars in our industry. We all are aware of that. By the same token, Kayla, what he did was monumental, in a completely negative way. He put his hands on me, he put his hands on a cameraman. He put everybody at risk.”

He continued, “So you ask me now, he’s coming back next week and how do I react to that? How do I react that that? How do I feel about that? How would you feel about that? You blindsided me out there, and I’m not blaming you, don’t get me wrong, but if you’re going to look me in the eyes and ask me how I feel about it, I think it sucks! I think it sucks. So, I’m going to have to walk these halls and I’m going to have to stare Brock Lesnar in the eye and he’s going to look at me and know that I took a big chunk out of his wallet and sent him home. Now he’s back and you’re asking me how I feel about that. I’m going to go and figure out how I feel about that. Is that okay with you? Thank you for your time.”