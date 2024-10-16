Adam Pearce Recalls Losing His Retirement Match to Colt Cabana

– During a recent interview with Chaotic Good Sports, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce discussed WWE NXT, losing his retirement match to Colt Cabana in 2015, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Pearce on how much time WWE puts into its developmental talent in NXT: “There’s just so much that’s packed in that the general public doesn’t know or see these students doing at NXT. That’s why WWE is at the forefront as always.”

On losing his retirement match to Colt Cabana: “Looking back, it was perfect. I wanted to lose, I wanted to go out on my back. Cabana was the perfect opponent for that and I did the honors for him that night and I appreciated it and we had many cocktails later that night.”