– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE producer and on-air Raw General Manager Adam Pearce discussed his TV segments with Brock Lesnar and Chelsea Green. Below are some highlights provided to us by Insight:

On splitting his pants when he got two F5s from Brock Lesnar: “That was amazing. They split on the first one, which was hilarious. I remember saying to Brock ‘Hey, how do you grab for the F5? I know it’s a firemans carry.’ So he showed me how he’s gonna grab me and I said ‘Don’t worry, I’ll get light for you.’ He goes ‘You don’t have to.’ I said ‘I know I don’t have to, but I will. Brother, I got you.’ What a pro. What a freak athlete. [Did you know they’d split the first time?] No, I didn’t know they split until I got in the back and everyone was laughing at the fact that I split my pants and I was like, why don’t you take two F5s and see what happens?”

On how it wasn’t originally supposed to be two: “He listened to the crowd because they started chanting ‘One more time. One more time. One more time. One more time.’ I’m laying there and kind of look up and again, professionalism, we made eye contact. When the eye contact was sustained for longer than two or three seconds I knew that one more time was gonna happen, which is cool.”

Adam Pearce on his recent backstage segments with Chelsea Green: “Always an experience working with Chelsea and easy to play off. When she would do her thing, and to this day when she does it’s almost like you don’t have to say anything. I always try to think about what would my face say to this person without a word coming out of my mouth. What do my eyes say? I’m pretty good facially and there’s a tip for younger wrestlers too, sell everything with this. Your eyes, your face. I always thought let Chelsea be Chelsea and I just have to kind of react without saying anything. It’s so much fun.”