Adam Pearce Recalls Doing Firefly Fun House Segment With Bray Wyatt

Adam Pearce recently looked back at his experiences working with the late Bray Wyatt. Pearce appeared as “Postman Pearce” in a Firefly Fun House segment, and he looked back on the experience in his interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. You can see highlights below:

On his initial reaction to the segment: “When I read [the idea of the Postman], I was like, ‘This is hilarious. It’s going to be funny.’ And what was awesome about doing the [Fun House] with him is whether or not you were working specifically or strictly off a script or not, you had a lot of creative leeway. He had all the leeway to make it as out there or as Bray Wyatt as he wanted it to be.”

On filming the segment: “I remember saying ‘Hey man, of course we have the point we have to get across, but I just kind of want to be in awe of this place and look around.’ I wanted to say ‘What the f***?’ You go back and watch it and I walk in the door and I go ‘What the?’ Then he starts talking, but it was fun.”