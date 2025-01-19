wrestling / News
Adam Pearce Reflects On His Career, Thanks Those Who Have Watched Him
In a post on Twitter, WWE RAW general manager Adam Pearce reflected on his career thus far and thanked those who have followed him over the years.
He wrote: “I never imagined the path I’d eventually take, but the journey has been filled and fulfilled a million times over with passion. So from the very first, to the now, to the very last: Thank you for welcoming me into your homes and for the boundless privilege of your time.”
I never imagined the path I’d eventually take, but the journey has been filled and fulfilled a million times over with passion. So from the very first, to the now, to the very last: Thank you for welcoming me into your homes and for the boundless privilege of your time. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pcXAnjDb1y
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 18, 2025
