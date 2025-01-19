wrestling / News

Adam Pearce Reflects On His Career, Thanks Those Who Have Watched Him

January 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Adam Pearce WWE Raw - WWE Raw Women's Intercontinental Title Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, WWE RAW general manager Adam Pearce reflected on his career thus far and thanked those who have followed him over the years.

He wrote: “I never imagined the path I’d eventually take, but the journey has been filled and fulfilled a million times over with passion. So from the very first, to the now, to the very last: Thank you for welcoming me into your homes and for the boundless privilege of your time.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Pearce, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading