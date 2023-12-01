Adam Pearce Reportedly Now Producing On Raw Full-Time

Adam Pearce is now a full-time producer on Raw along with his on-screen duties, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that as of the fall, the working plan was for Pearce to move to only producing matches on Raw full-time going forward as opposed to his previous backstage work producing for both shows.

The move came as Pearce was promoted on screen to being the role of General Manager on Raw, while Nick Aldis was brought on as the on-screen GM of Smackdown. Pearce was an authority figure on both brands for years before his on-screen promotion.

The report notes that sources stressed how there would always be exceptions; in other words, in rare occasions Pearce may end up producing a match for Smackdown. Pearce has been praised regularly by both on-screen talent and backstage staff for his work backstage and as a performer.