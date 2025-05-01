– In a post he shared on social media earlier today, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce appeared to comment on critical fans who are complaining about the in-storyline suspension of Gunther, which took place earlier this week on WWE Raw.

Adam Pearce wrote, “‘I can’t believe he said it wasn’t real. We wanna believe in it!’ ‘I can’t believe they said he’s suspended. Do they think we’re stupid?!’ Mom is yelling from upstairs. Your Hot Pockets are ready. Love somebody today. ❤️🙏”

As previously reported, Pearce indefinitely suspended Gunther on Monday Night Raw earlier this week for Gunther’s recent attack on Pat McAfee.